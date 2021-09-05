MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $59.90 million and $2.04 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00798523 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,089,983 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

