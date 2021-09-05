MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

