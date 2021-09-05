Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

