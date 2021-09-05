Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $704,000 in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OMP opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

