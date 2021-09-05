Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $611,000 in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

