Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,241 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

