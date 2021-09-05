Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 66,967 Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $98,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switchback II stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Switchback II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Switchback II in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

