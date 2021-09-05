Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

