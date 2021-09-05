Lympo Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Lympo has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $284,732.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

