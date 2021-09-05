Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $620.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.