Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,705 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,829 shares of company stock worth $12,756,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

