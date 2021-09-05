Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,480 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $18,328,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

