Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

RNA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.52. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

