Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MYR Group worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

