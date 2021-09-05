loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

