loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.80

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.
In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
