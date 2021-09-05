LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $73.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in LivePerson by 914.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LivePerson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in LivePerson by 61.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
