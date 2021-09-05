LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $73.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in LivePerson by 914.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LivePerson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in LivePerson by 61.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.