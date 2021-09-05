Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Littelfuse by 16.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,354,611 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $280.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

