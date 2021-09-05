Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 126,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,264. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $894.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

