Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.25.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$150.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$114.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$37.51 and a 52 week high of C$150.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.08.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

