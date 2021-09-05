Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Financial Comparison

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 16.39 $151.57 million $3.97 32.52 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 26.92% 7.60% 3.84% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 5 0 2.63 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $113.42, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $24.42, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Summary

Life Storage beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

