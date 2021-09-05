LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $159.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.61. 143,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

