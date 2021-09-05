Level Four Financial LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 167,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Walt Disney by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in The Walt Disney by 23.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

