Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 499,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $292.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

