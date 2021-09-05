Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 82.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,584. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

