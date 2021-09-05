Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 8th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$24.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

