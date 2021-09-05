Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

