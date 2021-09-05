Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,140 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.