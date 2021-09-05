Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.00

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 4822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

