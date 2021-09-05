Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 101,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

