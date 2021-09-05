Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.02 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

