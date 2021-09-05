Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

