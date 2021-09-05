LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €63.28 ($74.45) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.75 and its 200 day moving average is €61.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

