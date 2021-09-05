Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 120,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,626. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.