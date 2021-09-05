Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $28.25. 449,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,648. The stock has a market cap of $931.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.