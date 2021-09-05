Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.
Lands’ End stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 449,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.