Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 449,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

