Landbox Market Cap Tops $527,800.51 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $527,800.51 and approximately $270,727.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.