Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.