Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. 307,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

