Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

