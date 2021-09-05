Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.59 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

