Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $226,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.08 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

