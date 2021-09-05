K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.00 ($14.12) and traded as low as €11.98 ($14.09). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €12.25 ($14.41), with a volume of 1,113,930 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.92 ($12.85).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -4.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.