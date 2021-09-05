Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 308,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

