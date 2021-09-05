Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.24.

KSS stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 3,660,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,745. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

