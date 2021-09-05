Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

