Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

