KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

