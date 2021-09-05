Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.