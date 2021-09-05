Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $20.44

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $20.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $787.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

