KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.53 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

